LHT Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $71.00 (LHT)

LHT (CURRENCY:LHT) traded 0.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on March 23rd. One LHT coin can currently be purchased for $0.0110 or 0.00000167 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Alterdice, Exrates and P2PB2B. During the last week, LHT has traded down 85.5% against the U.S. dollar. LHT has a market capitalization of $551,231.92 and $71.00 worth of LHT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010638 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00005052 BTC.

VNDC (VNDC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ubricoin (UBN) traded 2,429.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded 12.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000018 BTC.

DEEX (DEEX) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000118 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded 43.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000089 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded down 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TCASH (TCASH) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000098 BTC.

Bitcoin Instant (BTI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000016 BTC.

LHT Coin Profile

LHT is a coin. Its genesis date was July 27th, 2018. LHT’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 50,000,000 coins. LHT’s official website is usdx.cash. LHT’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for LHT is /r/USDXwallet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for LHT is medium.com/@USDXWallet.

Buying and Selling LHT

LHT can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Alterdice, Exrates and P2PB2B. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LHT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade LHT should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy LHT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

