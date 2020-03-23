Liberty Broadband Corp Series A (NASDAQ:LBRDA) Director Sells $5,412,682.21 in Stock

Liberty Broadband Corp Series A (NASDAQ:LBRDA) Director J David Wargo sold 57,271 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.51, for a total transaction of $5,412,682.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 44,492 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,204,938.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:LBRDA traded up $0.63 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $88.01. The stock had a trading volume of 425,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 128,768. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $125.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $118.71. Liberty Broadband Corp Series A has a 1-year low of $80.14 and a 1-year high of $138.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 137.52 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 4.29 and a current ratio of 4.29.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Liberty Broadband Corp Series A by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 39,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,092,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series A in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,612,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series A by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 7,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $781,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series A by 22.0% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series A by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 11.91% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on LBRDA shares. TD Securities upgraded shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series A from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series A from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Benchmark raised their price target on shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series A from $136.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series A from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $128.50.

Liberty Broadband Corp Series A Company Profile

Liberty Broadband Corporation, a cable operator, provides video, Internet, and voice services to residential, and small and medium business customers in the United States. The company operates through Skyhook and Charter segments. The Skyhook segment offers Precision Location Solution, a location determination service for mobile device makers, wireless carriers, and asset tracking platforms to understand the precise geographic location and movement of mobile devices, as well as for enhancing the location determination capabilities of a hybrid location system.

