Liberty Broadband Corp Series C (NASDAQ:LBRDK) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Liberty Broadband Corp Series C (NASDAQ:LBRDK) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $153.67.

LBRDK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded Liberty Broadband Corp Series C from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Liberty Broadband Corp Series C from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Liberty Broadband Corp Series C from $134.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. TheStreet raised Liberty Broadband Corp Series C from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their target price on Liberty Broadband Corp Series C from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LBRDK. Madison Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Liberty Broadband Corp Series C in the 4th quarter valued at $142,950,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Liberty Broadband Corp Series C in the 4th quarter valued at $126,867,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Liberty Broadband Corp Series C by 55.3% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,700,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,608,000 after buying an additional 961,177 shares in the last quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Liberty Broadband Corp Series C by 99.9% in the 4th quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 555,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,897,000 after buying an additional 277,781 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in Liberty Broadband Corp Series C by 731.9% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 268,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,780,000 after buying an additional 236,339 shares in the last quarter. 55.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C stock opened at $90.67 on Monday. Liberty Broadband Corp Series C has a 12-month low of $86.20 and a 12-month high of $140.00. The stock has a market cap of $16.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 141.67 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 4.29, a current ratio of 4.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business’s 50 day moving average is $127.31 and its 200-day moving average is $119.72.

Liberty Broadband Corp Series C Company Profile

Liberty Broadband Corporation, a cable operator, provides video, Internet, and voice services to residential, and small and medium business customers in the United States. The company operates through Skyhook and Charter segments. The Skyhook segment offers Precision Location Solution, a location determination service for mobile device makers, wireless carriers, and asset tracking platforms to understand the precise geographic location and movement of mobile devices, as well as for enhancing the location determination capabilities of a hybrid location system.

