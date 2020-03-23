Liberty Latin America Ltd (NASDAQ:LILAK) Shares Acquired by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Liberty Latin America Ltd (NASDAQ:LILAK) by 3.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,493,046 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 127,256 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 1.92% of Liberty Latin America worth $67,975,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Liberty Latin America by 0.6% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 151,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,955,000 after buying an additional 847 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in shares of Liberty Latin America by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 17,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,000 after buying an additional 1,383 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of Liberty Latin America during the third quarter valued at $34,000. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Liberty Latin America by 1.4% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 177,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,033,000 after buying an additional 2,367 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Liberty Latin America by 18.4% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 15,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after buying an additional 2,483 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:LILAK opened at $9.23 on Monday. Liberty Latin America Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $8.53 and a fifty-two week high of $21.93. The business has a 50-day moving average of $15.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.51 and a beta of 1.70.

Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILAK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $974.60 million during the quarter.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on LILAK. ValuEngine upgraded Liberty Latin America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 29th. Scotiabank downgraded Liberty Latin America to a “sell” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, HSBC upgraded Liberty Latin America to a “buy” rating and set a $17.50 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.13.

Liberty Latin America Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides fixed, mobile, and subsea telecommunications services. It offers communications and entertainment services, including video, broadband Internet, fixed-line telephony, and mobile services to residential and business customers; and business products and services that include enterprise-grade connectivity, data center, hosting, and managed solutions, as well as information technology solutions for small and medium enterprises, international companies, and governmental agencies.

