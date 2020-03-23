Liberum Capital Reaffirms Buy Rating for ITV (LON:ITV)

ITV (LON:ITV)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Liberum Capital in a research report issued on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on ITV from GBX 130 ($1.71) to GBX 120 ($1.58) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of ITV in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Barclays decreased their target price on ITV from GBX 150 ($1.97) to GBX 120 ($1.58) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ITV in a research report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 130 ($1.71) target price (down previously from GBX 140 ($1.84)) on shares of ITV in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 147.25 ($1.94).

Shares of LON:ITV opened at GBX 55.82 ($0.73) on Monday. ITV has a fifty-two week low of GBX 82.90 ($1.09) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 165.90 ($2.18). The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 116.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 131.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 131.44, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market cap of $2.54 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.73.

In other ITV news, insider Mary Harris purchased 2,222 shares of ITV stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 151 ($1.99) per share, with a total value of £3,355.22 ($4,413.60).

ITV Company Profile

ITV plc, an integrated producer broadcaster, creates, owns, and distributes content on various platforms worldwide. It operates through Broadcast & Online, and ITV Studios segments. The Broadcast & Online segment broadcasts various contents on its family of free-to-air channels, including ITV, ITV2, ITV3, ITV4, ITVBe, ITV Encore, CITV, ITV Breakfast, CITV Breakfast, and various related +1 and HD equivalents; and offers television advertising services.

