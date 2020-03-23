Liberum Capital Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Equiniti Group (LON:EQN)

Equiniti Group (LON:EQN)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by Liberum Capital in a report released on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Peel Hunt reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Equiniti Group in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. HSBC reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Equiniti Group in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Berenberg Bank dropped their price target on Equiniti Group from GBX 320 ($4.21) to GBX 260 ($3.42) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 262 ($3.45).

LON EQN opened at GBX 157 ($2.07) on Monday. Equiniti Group has a 1-year low of GBX 147.70 ($1.94) and a 1-year high of GBX 238.20 ($3.13). The company has a market capitalization of $590.19 million and a P/E ratio of 18.69. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 198.23 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 209.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.96, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

Equiniti Group (LON:EQN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported GBX 18.10 ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of GBX 18.20 ($0.24) by GBX (0.10) ($0.00). On average, research analysts expect that Equiniti Group will post 1712.0001656 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Equiniti Group Company Profile

Equiniti Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides administration and payment services in the United Kingdom. The company operates in four segments: Investment Solutions, Intelligent Solutions, Pension Solutions, and Interest Income. It offers registration services, including share registration, corporate actions and IPOs, company secretarial, proxy solicitation, and investor analytic services; and employee services, such as employee share plans, executive and discretionary share plans, and trustee services, as well as bereavement services.

