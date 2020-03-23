Liberum Capital Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Victrex (LON:VCT)

Victrex (LON:VCT)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities research analysts at Liberum Capital in a note issued to investors on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

VCT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Victrex in a report on Monday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Victrex from GBX 1,800 ($23.68) to GBX 1,950 ($25.65) and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Peel Hunt restated a “hold” rating on shares of Victrex in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. UBS Group restated a “sell” rating on shares of Victrex in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of Victrex to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from GBX 1,940 ($25.52) to GBX 1,870 ($24.60) in a report on Friday, March 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 2,249.55 ($29.59).

LON VCT opened at GBX 1,886 ($24.81) on Monday. Victrex has a 52-week low of GBX 1,813.68 ($23.86) and a 52-week high of GBX 2,574 ($33.86). The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 2,161.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 2,263.95. The company has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion and a PE ratio of 17.64.

In other Victrex news, insider Jakob Sigurdsson bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 2,349 ($30.90) per share, for a total transaction of £46,980 ($61,799.53). Also, insider Richard Armitage bought 980 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 1,907 ($25.09) per share, with a total value of £18,688.60 ($24,583.79). Insiders have acquired 2,985 shares of company stock valued at $6,579,060 in the last quarter.

Victrex Company Profile

Victrex plc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells polymers worldwide. The company offers VICTREX PEEK polymer materials; and biomaterial solutions for use in spine, ortho, dental, trauma, knee, cardiovascular, and orthopedic applications. It also offers specialist solutions for medical device manufacturers.

