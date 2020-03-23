Liberum Capital Reiterates “Hold” Rating for Fuller, Smith & Turner (LON:FSTA)

Fuller, Smith & Turner (LON:FSTA)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Liberum Capital in a note issued to investors on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

FSTA has been the topic of several other research reports. Peel Hunt restated an “add” rating on shares of Fuller, Smith & Turner in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Fuller, Smith & Turner in a report on Monday, February 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 1,180 ($15.52).

FSTA stock opened at GBX 658.05 ($8.66) on Monday. Fuller, Smith & Turner has a 52-week low of GBX 604 ($7.95) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,250 ($16.44). The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 851.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 987.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $213.44 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.07.

In other news, insider Simon Emeny bought 2,500 shares of Fuller, Smith & Turner stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 945 ($12.43) per share, for a total transaction of £23,625 ($31,077.35). Also, insider Adam Councell bought 2,250 shares of Fuller, Smith & Turner stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 860 ($11.31) per share, for a total transaction of £19,350 ($25,453.83).

Fuller, Smith & Turner P.L.C. operates managed pubs and hotels in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates in three segments: Managed Pubs and Hotels, Tenanted Inns, and The Fuller's Beer Company. The company also manages pubs operated by third parties under tenancy or lease agreements.

