Liberum Capital Reiterates “Sell” Rating for Pearson (LON:PSON)

Pearson (LON:PSON)‘s stock had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Liberum Capital in a research report issued on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

PSON has been the subject of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Pearson from GBX 533 ($7.01) to GBX 535 ($7.04) and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Pearson from GBX 675 ($8.88) to GBX 655 ($8.62) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Shore Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Pearson in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Pearson in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Pearson to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from GBX 505 ($6.64) to GBX 605 ($7.96) in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 627.36 ($8.25).

PSON stock opened at GBX 499.60 ($6.57) on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 558.22 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 656.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.39. Pearson has a 12 month low of GBX 6.87 ($0.09) and a 12 month high of GBX 951.20 ($12.51). The firm has a market capitalization of $3.82 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.69.

About Pearson

Pearson plc provides educational products and services to institutions, governments, professional bodies, and individual learners worldwide. The company operates through North America, Core, and Growth segments. It offers courseware services, including curriculum materials provided in book form and/or through access to digital content; and assessments, such as test development, processing, and scoring services.

