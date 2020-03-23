LIFE SETT/PAR VTG A FPD 0.01 (LON:LSAA) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.06 Per Share

LIFE SETT/PAR VTG A FPD 0.01 (LON:LSAA) announced a dividend on Monday, March 23rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share on Tuesday, April 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 2nd. This is a boost from LIFE SETT/PAR VTG A FPD 0.01’s previous dividend of $0.06. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of LON:LSAA remained flat at $GBX 1.88 ($0.02) during midday trading on Monday. 10,000 shares of the company were exchanged. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 1.78. LIFE SETT/PAR VTG A FPD 0.01 has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1.60 ($0.02) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 2.30 ($0.03).

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of LIFE SETT/PAR VTG A FPD 0.01 in a research note on Thursday, January 30th.

