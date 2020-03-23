Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $17.00.

LMNR has been the subject of several analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Limoneira from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Roth Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Limoneira from to in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. National Securities downgraded shares of Limoneira from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Lake Street Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Limoneira from $23.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Stephens decreased their price objective on shares of Limoneira from $20.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 12th.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in shares of Limoneira during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Limoneira during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Limoneira by 45.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 616 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in shares of Limoneira by 17.3% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 764 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Limoneira by 103.3% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 15,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 7,964 shares in the last quarter. 54.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ LMNR opened at $13.90 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The company has a market cap of $235.90 million, a P/E ratio of -30.22, a PEG ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 1.08. Limoneira has a 1 year low of $10.60 and a 1 year high of $24.77. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.95.

Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $41.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.30 million. Limoneira had a negative return on equity of 4.97% and a negative net margin of 4.49%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Limoneira will post 0.22 EPS for the current year.

Limoneira Company Profile

Limoneira Company operates as an agribusiness and real estate development company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Fresh Lemons, Lemon Packing, Avocados, Other Agribusiness, Rental Operations, and Real Estate Development. It grows, processes, packs, markets, and sells lemons.

