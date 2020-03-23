Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) Shares Sold by AQR Capital Management LLC

AQR Capital Management LLC reduced its position in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) by 33.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,595,216 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 813,214 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.80% of Lincoln National worth $94,118,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its position in Lincoln National by 62.5% during the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 88,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,198,000 after acquiring an additional 33,900 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in Lincoln National by 91.4% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 113,486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,697,000 after acquiring an additional 54,201 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Lincoln National by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,970,017 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $116,251,000 after acquiring an additional 280,463 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Lincoln National by 979.8% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 25,429 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,499,000 after acquiring an additional 23,074 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its position in Lincoln National by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 243,174 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,350,000 after acquiring an additional 5,453 shares in the last quarter. 82.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Lincoln National from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $64.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Lincoln National from $73.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. B. Riley reduced their price target on Lincoln National from $57.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Piper Sandler lowered Lincoln National from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Lincoln National from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lincoln National currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.00.

Shares of NYSE LNC traded up $0.30 during trading on Monday, reaching $17.36. The stock had a trading volume of 216,064 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,830,914. Lincoln National Co. has a one year low of $16.95 and a one year high of $67.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a PE ratio of 4.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 1.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $47.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.87.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The financial services provider reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.41. Lincoln National had a return on equity of 9.91% and a net margin of 5.13%. The business had revenue of $4.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.15 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Lincoln National Co. will post 9.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 13th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 9th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.22%. Lincoln National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.39%.

In other news, EVP Lisa Buckingham purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $26.82 per share, for a total transaction of $53,640.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 76,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,047,251.06. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders bought a total of 3,900 shares of company stock valued at $116,305 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, and Group Protection. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, and indexed variable annuities.

