Lindsay Australia Limited (ASX:LAU) Insider Purchases A$56,998.63 in Stock

Lindsay Australia Limited (ASX:LAU) insider Michael Lindsay bought 168,635 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$0.34 ($0.24) per share, for a total transaction of A$56,998.63 ($40,424.56).

Shares of ASX LAU traded down A$0.04 ($0.03) during trading hours on Monday, hitting A$0.30 ($0.21). 183,994 shares of the company traded hands. The company’s 50 day moving average price is A$0.35 and its 200 day moving average price is A$0.35. Lindsay Australia Limited has a 12 month low of A$0.30 ($0.21) and a 12 month high of A$0.40 ($0.28). The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 172.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.63 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.68.

The firm also recently disclosed a Interim dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 26th. Lindsay Australia’s payout ratio is currently 64.52%.

About Lindsay Australia

Lindsay Australia Limited provides transport, logistics, and rural supply services to the food processing, food services, fresh produce, rural, and horticultural sectors in Australia. It operates through Transport and Rural segments. The Transport segment is involved in the cartage of general and refrigerated products, and ancillary sales.

