Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC Purchases New Position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV)

Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 80,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,281,000. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF makes up approximately 4.9% of Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in USMV. Capital One National Association acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the fourth quarter worth $10,998,000. Day & Ennis LLC raised its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Day & Ennis LLC now owns 73,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,850,000 after acquiring an additional 4,062 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the fourth quarter worth $5,361,000. Barclays PLC raised its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 211.8% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 98,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,333,000 after acquiring an additional 67,103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 23.9% in the fourth quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 25,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,670,000 after acquiring an additional 4,906 shares in the last quarter.

BATS:USMV traded down $1.74 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $46.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,773,628 shares. The business’s 50-day moving average is $64.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.72. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a 52-week low of $47.44 and a 52-week high of $55.45.

