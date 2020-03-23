Liquidity Network (LQD) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $53,081.00

Liquidity Network (CURRENCY:LQD) traded up 1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on March 23rd. Liquidity Network has a market cap of $731,991.87 and approximately $53,081.00 worth of Liquidity Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Liquidity Network has traded up 10% against the dollar. One Liquidity Network token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0137 or 0.00000214 BTC on exchanges including Bilaxy, IDEX, Hotbit and LATOKEN.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002466 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 623.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015609 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $168.10 or 0.02624590 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.02 or 0.00187675 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded down 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00033100 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0391 or 0.00000610 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00034577 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000176 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Liquidity Network Token Profile

Liquidity Network’s launch date was November 1st, 2015. Liquidity Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 53,334,645 tokens. The official website for Liquidity Network is liquidity.network. The official message board for Liquidity Network is medium.com/@liquidity.network. Liquidity Network’s official Twitter account is @tech_liquid.

Liquidity Network Token Trading

Liquidity Network can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Bilaxy, LATOKEN and Hotbit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Liquidity Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Liquidity Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Liquidity Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

