Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT) Shares Purchased by Roumell Asset Management LLC

Roumell Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT) by 10.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 903,886 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 85,137 shares during the period. Liquidity Services makes up 12.3% of Roumell Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Roumell Asset Management LLC owned 2.66% of Liquidity Services worth $5,387,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of LQDT. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Liquidity Services by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 42,683 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 1,810 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its holdings in shares of Liquidity Services by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 247,629 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,476,000 after buying an additional 24,378 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in shares of Liquidity Services by 69.7% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 93,352 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $691,000 after buying an additional 38,350 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Liquidity Services by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 762,537 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,542,000 after buying an additional 29,648 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Liquidity Services by 52.2% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 41,378 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 14,198 shares during the last quarter. 69.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO William P. Angrick III bought 58,358 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.05 per share, for a total transaction of $236,349.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO William P. Angrick III bought 20,669 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.17 per share, with a total value of $86,189.73. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 245,500 shares of company stock worth $1,009,928 over the last three months. Insiders own 21.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LQDT stock traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $3.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,376 shares, compared to its average volume of 176,441. The stock has a market cap of $134.26 million, a PE ratio of -6.19 and a beta of 1.08. Liquidity Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.51 and a 12-month high of $8.34. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.43 and a 200 day moving average of $6.01.

Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The business services provider reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12). The business had revenue of $49.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.12 million. Liquidity Services had a negative return on equity of 7.44% and a negative net margin of 8.75%. Research analysts expect that Liquidity Services, Inc. will post -0.35 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on LQDT shares. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Liquidity Services in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Liquidity Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Liquidity Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Liquidity Services presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.63.

Liquidity Services Company Profile

Liquidity Services, Inc provides e-commerce marketplace that enable buyers and sellers to transact in an automated environment offering approximately 500 product categories. The company's marketplaces include liquidation.com that enable corporations to sell surplus and salvage consumer goods and capital assets; govdeals.com that enables local and state government entities, including city, county, and state agencies to sell surplus and salvage assets, as well as offers a suite of services that includes asset sales and marketing, and seller self-service; and auctiondeals.com, a self-service solution, which enable sellers list their own assets, and enable commercial businesses to sell surplus and salvage assets.

