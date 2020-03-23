Lisk 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $8.09 Million (LSK)

Lisk (CURRENCY:LSK) traded 1.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on March 23rd. One Lisk coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00016400 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, Cryptopia, Binance and Bittrex. In the last seven days, Lisk has traded 29.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. Lisk has a market capitalization of $123.22 million and approximately $8.09 million worth of Lisk was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00019335 BTC.

Waves (WAVES) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00014467 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded up 29.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0572 or 0.00000935 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 186.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0688 or 0.00001123 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00024638 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000123 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00005636 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0141 or 0.00000230 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00005985 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0226 or 0.00000369 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 24th, 2016. Lisk’s total supply is 138,753,720 coins and its circulating supply is 122,668,009 coins. The Reddit community for Lisk is /r/lisk and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Lisk’s official website is lisk.io. Lisk’s official Twitter account is @LiskHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here. Lisk’s official message board is forum.lisk.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “During the ICO 100,000,000 LISK weree goven out to ICO participants, the core team, third parties and active community members. Once the network is established with 101 delegates there will be an inflation of 5 newly created LISK with every block, these are the Forging Rewards. Every 3,000,000 blocks (~1 year) this reward is reduced by 1 LISK, ending at 1 LISK per block where it stays like that forever. The Forging Rewards will be equally distributed through all active (101 and higher) delegates, same as the network fees. We implemented this mechanism to create an incentive to run a delegate and secure the network. Additionally, this allows Lisk to finance itself in the future. Lisk is written in JavaScript utilizing NodeJS. “

Lisk can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx, COSS, Coinroom, BitBay, CoinEgg, HitBTC, Binance, Bittrex, Cryptopia, YoBit, Upbit, Poloniex, ChaoEX, Coinbe, Livecoin, LiteBit.eu, Huobi, Gate.io, Bit-Z, Coindeal, Exrates and Bitbns. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lisk directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lisk should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Lisk using one of the exchanges listed above.

