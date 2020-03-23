Litecoin Cash (LCC) Achieves Market Cap of $2.67 Million

Litecoin Cash (CURRENCY:LCC) traded up 5.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on March 23rd. In the last week, Litecoin Cash has traded up 14.2% against the dollar. Litecoin Cash has a total market capitalization of $2.67 million and approximately $50,676.00 worth of Litecoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Litecoin Cash coin can now be bought for $0.0040 or 0.00000064 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Braziliex, HitBTC, SouthXchange and Trade Satoshi.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Litecoin Cash alerts:

Mixin (XIN) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $176.03 or 0.02807009 BTC.

XinFin Network (XDCE) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Fusion (FSN) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001655 BTC.

DAO.Casino (BET) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0144 or 0.00000229 BTC.

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Distributed Credit Chain (DCC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Bean Cash (BITB) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000005 BTC.

RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6,215.33 or 0.99111515 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom (BCA) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0297 or 0.00000474 BTC.

Sakura Bloom (SKB) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Litecoin Cash Profile

Litecoin Cash (LCC) is a coin. It launched on February 3rd, 2018. Litecoin Cash’s total supply is 668,433,581 coins. Litecoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @LitecoinFork. The Reddit community for Litecoin Cash is /r/LCCofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Litecoin Cash is litecoinca.sh.

Litecoin Cash Coin Trading

Litecoin Cash can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: SouthXchange, Braziliex, Stocks.Exchange, Exrates, Trade Satoshi, YoBit, CryptoBridge, Mercatox and HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Litecoin Cash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Litecoin Cash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Litecoin Cash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Litecoin Cash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Litecoin Cash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.