Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) Price Target Cut to $150.00

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) had its target price cut by research analysts at Benchmark from $170.00 to $150.00 in a report released on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Benchmark’s price objective points to a potential upside of 119.62% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Lithia Motors from $165.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on Lithia Motors from $200.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Lithia Motors from $159.00 to $149.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Buckingham Research raised Lithia Motors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $144.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on Lithia Motors from $140.00 to $136.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $147.22.

NYSE:LAD traded up $2.60 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $68.30. The company had a trading volume of 150,365 shares, compared to its average volume of 326,170. Lithia Motors has a 1-year low of $55.74 and a 1-year high of $165.26. The firm has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of 5.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $118.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $138.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.25.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $2.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.97 by ($0.02). Lithia Motors had a net margin of 2.14% and a return on equity of 20.56%. The company had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.54 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Lithia Motors will post 11.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Shauna Mcintyre sold 255 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.15, for a total transaction of $30,383.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,350 shares in the company, valued at $160,852.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.95% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of Lithia Motors in the 4th quarter valued at $4,111,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lithia Motors by 167.4% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,000 after acquiring an additional 1,821 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Lithia Motors during the 4th quarter worth approximately $364,000. Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lithia Motors in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $387,000. Finally, Colony Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lithia Motors in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,228,000. Institutional investors own 98.93% of the company’s stock.

Lithia Motors Company Profile

Lithia Motors, Inc operates automotive franchises, and retails new and used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Domestic, Import, and Luxury. It sells new and used cars, replacement parts, vehicle service contracts, vehicle protection products, and credit insurance products; provides vehicle maintenance, warranty, paint, and repair services; and arranges related financing.

