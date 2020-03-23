Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) Shares Purchased by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG raised its position in shares of Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) by 12.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,678 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,024 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned approximately 0.08% of Littelfuse worth $3,573,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of LFUS. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Littelfuse in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Littelfuse by 652.2% during the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 173 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Littelfuse by 35.5% during the 3rd quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 382 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC acquired a new stake in Littelfuse during the 4th quarter worth approximately $204,000. Finally, Segment Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Littelfuse during the 4th quarter worth approximately $207,000. 97.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Littelfuse alerts:

In other news, CEO David W. Heinzmann sold 14,370 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total transaction of $2,802,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,342 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,181,690. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Matthew Cole sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.66, for a total transaction of $36,732.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $647,952.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,193 shares of company stock worth $3,694,579 over the last 90 days. 3.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of LFUS stock opened at $113.09 on Monday. Littelfuse, Inc. has a 12 month low of $103.63 and a 12 month high of $206.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 4.45 and a quick ratio of 3.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $164.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $178.25.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The technology company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.02. Littelfuse had a return on equity of 11.32% and a net margin of 9.25%. The company had revenue of $338.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $340.40 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.87 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Littelfuse, Inc. will post 6.41 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 20th were paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 19th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. Littelfuse’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.15%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on LFUS shares. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Littelfuse in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Littelfuse from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $202.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Littelfuse from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Littelfuse from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Littelfuse from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Littelfuse presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $208.33.

Littelfuse Company Profile

Littelfuse, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells circuit protection, power control, and sensing products worldwide. The company's Electronics segment offers fuses and fuse accessories, positive temperature coefficient resettable fuses, polymer electrostatic discharge suppressors, varistors, magnetic sensing products, and gas discharge tubes; and discrete transient voltage suppressor (TVS) diodes, TVS diode arrays, protection and switching thyristors, silicon carbide, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors, and silicon carbide diodes, as well as insulated gate bipolar transistors.

See Also: Channel Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LFUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS).

Receive News & Ratings for Littelfuse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Littelfuse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.