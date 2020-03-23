Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) Shares Sold by Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) by 90.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 239,165 shares during the quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Live Nation Entertainment were worth $1,901,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in LYV. Select Equity Group L.P. grew its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment by 23.6% in the 3rd quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 7,893,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $523,629,000 after buying an additional 1,505,686 shares during the period. Findlay Park Partners LLP raised its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 7,552,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $539,741,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015,000 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 4,088,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,196,000 after acquiring an additional 154,055 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. increased its position in Live Nation Entertainment by 27.5% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 2,242,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,257,000 after acquiring an additional 483,735 shares during the period. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC raised its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 245.3% during the 4th quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,976,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,288,000 after buying an additional 1,404,360 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Live Nation Entertainment alerts:

In other Live Nation Entertainment news, EVP Michael Rowles acquired 2,650 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $37.57 per share, for a total transaction of $99,560.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 193,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,253,113.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Ariel Emanuel sold 71,394 shares of Live Nation Entertainment stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.26, for a total transaction of $4,159,414.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,380 shares in the company, valued at $138,658.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 30,300 shares of company stock worth $1,185,318 over the last ninety days. 4.82% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on LYV shares. Cfra upgraded shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, February 28th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a report on Sunday, December 22nd. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on Live Nation Entertainment in a report on Monday, January 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.00.

Shares of LYV traded up $1.18 on Monday, hitting $35.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 186,069 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,190,492. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $60.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.92. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.70 and a fifty-two week high of $76.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -515.64 and a beta of 1.15.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.83) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by ($0.13). Live Nation Entertainment had a net margin of 0.27% and a return on equity of 2.20%. The company had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.79) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Live Nation Entertainment Profile

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company. It operates through Concerts, Sponsorship & Advertising, and Ticketing segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues; operates and manages music venues; and produces music festivals and creates associated content.

See Also: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Receive News & Ratings for Live Nation Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Live Nation Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.