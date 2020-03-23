Lobstex (LOBS) Trading Up 30.7% Over Last 7 Days

Lobstex (CURRENCY:LOBS) traded up 9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on March 23rd. In the last week, Lobstex has traded up 30.7% against the dollar. Lobstex has a market capitalization of $304,603.82 and approximately $121,197.00 worth of Lobstex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Lobstex coin can now be bought for $0.0161 or 0.00000249 BTC on exchanges including Fatbtc, Graviex and CryptoBridge.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.18 or 0.00342133 BTC.

SafeCapital (SCAP) traded 18.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00019804 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002508 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000087 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded 71.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0184 or 0.00000284 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0181 or 0.00000280 BTC.

Civitas (CIV) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0122 or 0.00000189 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded down 22.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0420 or 0.00000648 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0598 or 0.00000922 BTC.

Mobile Crypto Pay Coin (MCPC) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000092 BTC.

Lobstex Profile

Lobstex (LOBS) is a coin. Lobstex’s total supply is 18,894,994 coins and its circulating supply is 18,894,982 coins. The Reddit community for Lobstex is /r/Lobstex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Lobstex’s official website is www.lobstex.com. Lobstex’s official Twitter account is @LOBSTEXofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Lobstex

Lobstex can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, Fatbtc and Graviex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lobstex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lobstex should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Lobstex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

