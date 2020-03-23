Logan Capital Management Inc. Has $11.96 Million Stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Logan Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 81,972 shares of the company’s stock after selling 911 shares during the quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $11,957,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the third quarter worth $31,646,000. UMA Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the 3rd quarter worth about $431,000. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 78,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,143,000 after buying an additional 387 shares during the period. Endurant Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the 3rd quarter worth about $13,897,000. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 8,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,117,000 after buying an additional 427 shares during the period. 69.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, COO Michael E. Sneed sold 58,128 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.39, for a total value of $8,683,741.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 107,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,061,068.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director William D. Perez bought 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $127.69 per share, with a total value of $63,845.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 16,030 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,046,870.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

JNJ has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $163.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $168.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $170.00 to $159.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Johnson & Johnson presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $162.33.

JNJ stock traded down $8.75 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $111.14. 20,804,206 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,947,357. Johnson & Johnson has a 52-week low of $109.16 and a 52-week high of $154.50. The stock has a market cap of $316.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.39, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $143.83 and its 200 day moving average is $138.60.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.01. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 22.18% and a return on equity of 39.27%. The company had revenue of $20.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.83 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.97 EPS. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th were issued a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 24th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.42%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is presently 43.78%.

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

