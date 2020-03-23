Logan Capital Management Inc. Makes New Investment in Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC)

Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 230,426 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $12,978,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hudock Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in Truist Financial in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Truist Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Truist Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Field & Main Bank purchased a new position in Truist Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Truist Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on TFC shares. Stephens reduced their target price on Truist Financial from $61.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Odeon Capital Group downgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Truist Financial in a research note on Monday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Truist Financial in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Truist Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.38.

In other news, EVP Michael Baron Maguire sold 7,689 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.19, for a total value of $424,355.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:TFC traded down $4.35 on Monday, hitting $25.69. The company had a trading volume of 12,825,910 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,568,630. Truist Financial Corporation has a 1 year low of $24.01 and a 1 year high of $56.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The insurance provider reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.10. Truist Financial had a net margin of 21.49% and a return on equity of 10.03%. The business had revenue of $3.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.05 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Truist Financial Corporation will post 4.29 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.01%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 13th. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is 41.19%.

Truist Financial Corp., formerly BB&T, is a bank holding company based in Charlotte, North Carolina. Its bank operates 2,049 branches in 15 states and Washington, DC, and offers consumer and commercial banking, securities brokerage, asset management, mortgage, and insurance products and services.

