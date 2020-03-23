Logan Capital Management Inc. Reduces Holdings in AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV)

Logan Capital Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 4.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 139,570 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,606 shares during the period. Logan Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $12,357,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Tiedemann Advisors LLC grew its position in AbbVie by 57.1% during the fourth quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC now owns 25,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,251,000 after buying an additional 9,227 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of AbbVie by 23.9% during the fourth quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 32,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,883,000 after buying an additional 6,279 shares during the last quarter. Caxton Associates LP purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $571,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $575,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of AbbVie by 170.2% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 163,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,618,000 after purchasing an additional 102,827 shares during the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get AbbVie alerts:

AbbVie stock traded down $4.32 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $64.50. The stock had a trading volume of 19,199,071 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,898,079. The stock has a market cap of $101.80 billion, a PE ratio of 12.22, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.83. AbbVie Inc has a 52 week low of $62.55 and a 52 week high of $97.86. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $83.07.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The company reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $8.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.68 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 23.69% and a negative return on equity of 162.54%. The company’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.90 EPS. Research analysts predict that AbbVie Inc will post 10.52 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be issued a $1.18 dividend. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 14th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.80%.

ABBV has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $97.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America downgraded AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Piper Sandler upped their price target on AbbVie from to and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Societe Generale downgraded AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $86.00 price target on shares of AbbVie in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.83.

In related news, Director Edward J. Rapp acquired 2,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $91.75 per share, with a total value of $263,781.25. Also, VP Brian L. Durkin acquired 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $68.18 per share, for a total transaction of $149,996.00. Following the purchase, the vice president now owns 15,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,042,744.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 8,825 shares of company stock worth $671,852 in the last three months. 0.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AbbVie Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenström's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

Featured Article: What is the FTSE 100 index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABBV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV).

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.