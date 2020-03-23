Logitech International SA (NASDAQ:LOGI) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.35 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Logitech International SA (NASDAQ:LOGI) will report earnings per share of $0.35 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Logitech International’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.37 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.33. Logitech International reported earnings per share of $0.38 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7.9%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Logitech International will report full-year earnings of $2.09 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.06 to $2.11. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $2.18 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.15 to $2.20. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Logitech International.

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 20th. The technology company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.01. Logitech International had a net margin of 9.61% and a return on equity of 25.99%. The firm had revenue of $902.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $898.52 million.

Several research firms have issued reports on LOGI. ValuEngine raised shares of Logitech International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. BidaskClub raised Logitech International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group cut Logitech International from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price on shares of Logitech International in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Loop Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price on shares of Logitech International in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.88.

In related news, Director Didier Hirsch sold 13,844 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.34, for a total transaction of $669,218.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 23,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,157,888.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Bracken Darrell sold 36,370 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.28, for a total transaction of $1,719,573.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 78,972 shares of company stock worth $3,739,556 over the last three months. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LOGI. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Logitech International during the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in shares of Logitech International during the 4th quarter worth about $59,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Logitech International during the 4th quarter worth about $75,000. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Logitech International by 111.6% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,129 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OneAscent Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Logitech International during the 4th quarter worth about $296,000. 38.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Logitech International stock traded down $0.78 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $41.08. 632,895 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 321,462. Logitech International has a twelve month low of $31.37 and a twelve month high of $48.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.05 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.89.

Logitech International Company Profile

Logitech International SA, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets products that allow people to connect through music, gaming, video, computing, and other digital platforms worldwide. The company offers portable wireless Bluetooth and Wi-Fi speakers, PC speakers, PC headsets, in-ear headphones, and wireless audio wearables; gaming mice, keyboards, headsets, mousepads, and steering wheels and flight sticks; and audio and video, and other products that connect small and medium sized user groups.

