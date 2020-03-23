Logitech International SA (NASDAQ:LOGI) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Logitech International SA (NASDAQ:LOGI) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $52.00.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on LOGI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Logitech International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price on shares of Logitech International in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Logitech International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Maxim Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of Logitech International in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of Logitech International from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th.

Shares of Logitech International stock opened at $41.86 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.14 billion, a PE ratio of 25.52 and a beta of 1.41. Logitech International has a 1-year low of $31.37 and a 1-year high of $48.83.

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 20th. The technology company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.01. Logitech International had a net margin of 9.61% and a return on equity of 25.99%. The company had revenue of $902.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $898.52 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Logitech International will post 1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Logitech International news, Director Didier Hirsch sold 13,844 shares of Logitech International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.34, for a total value of $669,218.96. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 23,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,157,888.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Bracken Darrell sold 36,370 shares of Logitech International stock in a transaction on Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.28, for a total transaction of $1,719,573.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 78,972 shares of company stock worth $3,739,556. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Logitech International in the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in Logitech International in the 4th quarter valued at $59,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Logitech International in the 4th quarter valued at $75,000. Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in Logitech International by 111.6% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,129 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OneAscent Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Logitech International in the 4th quarter valued at $296,000. Institutional investors own 38.21% of the company’s stock.

Logitech International Company Profile

Logitech International SA, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets products that allow people to connect through music, gaming, video, computing, and other digital platforms worldwide. The company offers portable wireless Bluetooth and Wi-Fi speakers, PC speakers, PC headsets, in-ear headphones, and wireless audio wearables; gaming mice, keyboards, headsets, mousepads, and steering wheels and flight sticks; and audio and video, and other products that connect small and medium sized user groups.

