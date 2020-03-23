LogMeIn Inc (NASDAQ:LOGM) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

LogMeIn Inc (NASDAQ:LOGM) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the thirteen analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $79.86.

LOGM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Northland Securities lowered shares of LogMeIn from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. BidaskClub raised shares of LogMeIn from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of LogMeIn from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of LogMeIn in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Stephens initiated coverage on shares of LogMeIn in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $77.00 price target for the company.

In related news, CFO Edward K. Herdiech sold 4,036 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.47, for a total value of $344,956.92. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,413,331.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in LogMeIn by 24.9% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 844 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its position in LogMeIn by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 29,614 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,550,000 after buying an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its position in LogMeIn by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 4,177 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $358,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in LogMeIn by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 78,204 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,549,000 after buying an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its position in LogMeIn by 66.9% during the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 631 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. 95.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of LOGM stock opened at $79.94 on Monday. LogMeIn has a 12-month low of $62.02 and a 12-month high of $86.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -275.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $84.18 and a 200-day moving average of $77.83.

LogMeIn (NASDAQ:LOGM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The software maker reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.03. LogMeIn had a negative net margin of 1.15% and a positive return on equity of 7.25%. The company had revenue of $322.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $320.48 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.47 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that LogMeIn will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current year.

LogMeIn, Inc provides a portfolio of cloud-based communication and collaboration, identity and access, and customer engagement and support solutions. It enables people to connect with each other worldwide to drive meaningful interactions, deepen relationships, and create better outcomes for individuals and businesses.

