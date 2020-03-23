Loom Network (LOOM) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $6.84 Million

Loom Network (CURRENCY:LOOM) traded up 3.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on March 23rd. Loom Network has a market cap of $12.88 million and approximately $6.84 million worth of Loom Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Loom Network has traded up 9.6% against the dollar. One Loom Network token can now be bought for about $0.0133 or 0.00000205 BTC on exchanges including Coinbe, Kucoin, Poloniex and IDEX.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Loom Network Token Profile

Loom Network launched on March 3rd, 2018. Loom Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 969,373,151 tokens. The official message board for Loom Network is medium.com/loom-network. Loom Network’s official Twitter account is @loomnetwork. The official website for Loom Network is loomx.io.

Loom Network Token Trading

Loom Network can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN, Bitbns, Fatbtc, Poloniex, DragonEX, Kucoin, YoBit, DDEX, Tidex, Hotbit, CoinExchange, IDEX, DEx.top, Upbit, Allbit, Binance, Coinbe, GOPAX and Bittrex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loom Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Loom Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Loom Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

