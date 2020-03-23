Loomis Sayles & Co. L P Grows Stake in Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM)

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its stake in Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM) by 26.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 486,112 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 102,652 shares during the quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P owned approximately 0.49% of Tower Semiconductor worth $11,696,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSEM. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Tower Semiconductor by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 703,263 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $16,924,000 after purchasing an additional 74,355 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Tower Semiconductor by 36.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 91,157 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,754,000 after acquiring an additional 24,549 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Tower Semiconductor by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,922,286 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $46,250,000 after acquiring an additional 97,300 shares during the period. Castleark Management LLC bought a new stake in Tower Semiconductor during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,512,000. Finally, Cowen AND Company LLC increased its holdings in Tower Semiconductor by 45.7% during the 4th quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC now owns 19,987 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $481,000 after acquiring an additional 6,272 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on TSEM shares. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of Tower Semiconductor from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. BidaskClub lowered shares of Tower Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, March 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.57.

Shares of NASDAQ:TSEM traded up $0.39 during trading on Monday, reaching $14.26. The company had a trading volume of 48,676 shares, compared to its average volume of 495,126. The company has a fifty day moving average of $20.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.32. Tower Semiconductor Ltd. has a 12 month low of $12.13 and a 12 month high of $25.80. The company has a current ratio of 4.30, a quick ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Tower Semiconductor (NASDAQ:TSEM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The semiconductor company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $306.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $312.06 million. Tower Semiconductor had a net margin of 7.30% and a return on equity of 7.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Tower Semiconductor Ltd. will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

About Tower Semiconductor

Tower Semiconductor Ltd., an independent semiconductor foundry, manufactures and markets analog intensive mixed-signal semiconductor devices in the United States, Japan, Asia, and Europe. It provides various customizable process technologies, including SiGe, BiCMOS, mixed-signal/CMOS, RF CMOS, CMOS image sensor, integrated power management, and MEMS.

