Loomis Sayles & Co. L P Grows Stock Position in BWX Technologies Inc (NYSE:BWXT)

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its holdings in BWX Technologies Inc (NYSE:BWXT) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 164,880 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,015 shares during the quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P owned approximately 0.17% of BWX Technologies worth $10,236,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in shares of BWX Technologies by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 31,349 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,946,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its position in BWX Technologies by 75.6% during the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,045 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in BWX Technologies by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,588 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,147,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its holdings in BWX Technologies by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 11,489 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $713,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. boosted its holdings in BWX Technologies by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 6,212 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $387,000 after purchasing an additional 688 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BWX Technologies stock traded up $1.48 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $44.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 52,241 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,168,878. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $59.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.36. BWX Technologies Inc has a one year low of $40.40 and a one year high of $70.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The stock has a market cap of $4.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.02.

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The technology company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.07. BWX Technologies had a net margin of 12.88% and a return on equity of 77.57%. The firm had revenue of $501.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $487.02 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that BWX Technologies Inc will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. This is an increase from BWX Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 6th. BWX Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.01%.

In other news, CFO David S. Black sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.61, for a total value of $65,610.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 71,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,668,873.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,000 shares of company stock worth $181,960. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on BWXT. SunTrust Banks upgraded shares of BWX Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Maxim Group lifted their price objective on BWX Technologies to and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised BWX Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on BWX Technologies from $61.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on BWX Technologies from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.71.

BWX Technologies, Inc manufactures and sells nuclear components to the United States government. The company operates in three segments: Nuclear Operations, Technical Services, and Nuclear Energy. The Nuclear Operations segment offers precision naval nuclear components and reactors; close-tolerance and equipment for nuclear applications; and components for defense applications, as well as critical nuclear components, fuels, and assemblies for government and other uses.

