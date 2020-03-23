Loomis Sayles & Co. L P Has $10.14 Million Position in J B Hunt Transport Services Inc (NASDAQ:JBHT)

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P cut its stake in shares of J B Hunt Transport Services Inc (NASDAQ:JBHT) by 5.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 86,803 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 4,848 shares during the quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P owned approximately 0.08% of J B Hunt Transport Services worth $10,137,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of J B Hunt Transport Services by 1,601.2% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,687,633 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $182,146,000 after acquiring an additional 1,588,432 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in J B Hunt Transport Services by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,409,139 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $164,560,000 after acquiring an additional 155,926 shares during the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP increased its stake in J B Hunt Transport Services by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 887,374 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $103,628,000 after acquiring an additional 43,372 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in J B Hunt Transport Services by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 580,327 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $67,771,000 after acquiring an additional 9,726 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in J B Hunt Transport Services by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 552,203 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $64,486,000 after acquiring an additional 3,590 shares during the last quarter. 75.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ JBHT traded down $1.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $79.58. The stock had a trading volume of 3,589 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,075,991. J B Hunt Transport Services Inc has a 1 year low of $75.29 and a 1 year high of $122.29. The stock has a market cap of $8.57 billion, a PE ratio of 15.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $100.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $111.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.41.

J B Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 17th. The transportation company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by ($0.17). J B Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 25.65% and a net margin of 5.99%. The firm had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share. J B Hunt Transport Services’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that J B Hunt Transport Services Inc will post 5.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In other J B Hunt Transport Services news, EVP Terrence D. Matthews sold 9,000 shares of J B Hunt Transport Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.19, for a total value of $973,710.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 25,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,752,245.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO David G. Mee sold 4,776 shares of J B Hunt Transport Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.30, for a total transaction of $545,896.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 108,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,418,695. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on JBHT shares. Raymond James raised J B Hunt Transport Services from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on J B Hunt Transport Services from $113.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Stephens cut their target price on J B Hunt Transport Services from $133.00 to $131.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. UBS Group cut their target price on J B Hunt Transport Services from $121.00 to $91.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $118.00 target price (down from $120.00) on shares of J B Hunt Transport Services in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $111.21.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides surface transportation and delivery services in the continental United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates in four segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), and Truckload (JBT).

