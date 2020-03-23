Loomis Sayles & Co. L P Makes New $10.29 Million Investment in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new position in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 237,131 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,287,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P owned 0.11% of BorgWarner at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. raised its holdings in BorgWarner by 146.1% during the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 566 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the period. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in BorgWarner during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Americana Partners LLC bought a new stake in BorgWarner during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in BorgWarner during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Covington Capital Management bought a new stake in BorgWarner during the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. 92.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on BWA. Bank of America upgraded shares of BorgWarner from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $43.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of BorgWarner from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $43.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $53.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of BorgWarner from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. BorgWarner has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.64.

NYSE BWA traded down $0.32 during trading on Monday, hitting $20.18. 117,964 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,027,318. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $30.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.30. BorgWarner Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.00 and a 12-month high of $46.60. The firm has a market cap of $4.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.61, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.74.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The auto parts company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.14. BorgWarner had a net margin of 7.34% and a return on equity of 18.68%. The business had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that BorgWarner Inc. will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BorgWarner declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, January 28th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the auto parts company to repurchase up to 14.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd were paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. BorgWarner’s payout ratio is currently 16.46%.

BorgWarner Company Profile

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. It operates in two segments, Engine and Drivetrain. The Engine segment develops and manufactures turbochargers; eBoosters; and timing systems products, including timing chains, variable cam timing crankshaft and camshaft sprockets, tensioners, guides and snubbers, front-wheel drive transmission chains, four-wheel drive chains, and hybrid power transmission chains.

