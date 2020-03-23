Loomis Sayles & Co. L P Purchases Shares of 106,782 RLI Corp (NYSE:RLI)

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new stake in shares of RLI Corp (NYSE:RLI) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 106,782 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $9,612,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P owned 0.24% of RLI at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RLI. FMR LLC raised its holdings in RLI by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,342 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its position in shares of RLI by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 27,295 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,457,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of RLI by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,423 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of RLI by 46.7% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 556 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its position in shares of RLI by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 16,200 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,458,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on RLI. B. Riley raised shares of RLI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of RLI from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of RLI from to in a research note on Thursday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.75.

In related news, Director Susan S. Fleming acquired 600 shares of RLI stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $77.22 per share, for a total transaction of $46,332.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $147,876.30. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael J. Stone sold 1,494 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.23, for a total value of $133,309.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.01% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:RLI traded up $0.28 during trading on Monday, hitting $73.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,773 shares, compared to its average volume of 339,937. The company has a 50-day moving average of $87.56 and a 200-day moving average of $91.74. RLI Corp has a 12 month low of $66.02 and a 12 month high of $99.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.43 and a beta of 0.79.

RLI (NYSE:RLI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The insurance provider reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $233.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $236.01 million. RLI had a return on equity of 12.07% and a net margin of 19.10%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that RLI Corp will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th were given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 27th. RLI’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.80%.

RLI Corp., an insurance holding company, underwrites property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. Its Casualty segment provides commercial and personal coverage products; and general liability products, such as coverage for third-party liability of commercial insureds, including manufacturers, contractors, apartments, and mercantile.

