Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Has $6.76 Million Stock Position in Sonos Inc (NASDAQ:SONO)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lowered its position in shares of Sonos Inc (NASDAQ:SONO) by 33.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 432,958 shares of the company’s stock after selling 221,256 shares during the quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC owned approximately 0.39% of Sonos worth $6,763,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Sonos by 91.7% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. G&S Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sonos during the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in Sonos in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Sonos by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 833 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Sonos by 28.4% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after acquiring an additional 2,850 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SONO opened at $7.92 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $871.22 million, a PE ratio of -264.00 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Sonos Inc has a 1 year low of $6.58 and a 1 year high of $16.88. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.93 and its 200-day moving average is $13.69.

Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.13. Sonos had a net margin of 0.33% and a return on equity of 1.42%. The business had revenue of $562.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $545.49 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. Sonos’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Sonos Inc will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Michelangelo Volpi sold 7,744 shares of Sonos stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.12, for a total transaction of $117,089.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider David Perri sold 9,153 shares of Sonos stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.21, for a total transaction of $120,911.13. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,740 shares in the company, valued at approximately $102,245.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 252,721 shares of company stock worth $3,236,509 in the last three months. 11.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on SONO. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Sonos in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sonos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 14th. BidaskClub cut shares of Sonos from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. ValuEngine cut shares of Sonos from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Sonos in a research report on Sunday, February 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.50.

Sonos, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells multi-room audio products in the United States and internationally. It provides wireless speakers, home theater speakers, and components. The company offers its products through third-party retail stores, including custom installers of home audio systems; and e-commerce retailers, as well as through its sonos.com Website.

