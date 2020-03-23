Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Invests $7.72 Million in Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 30,210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,716,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC owned about 0.06% of Zebra Technologies as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZBRA. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 49,390 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,193,000 after purchasing an additional 1,487 shares during the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd grew its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 26.9% during the 3rd quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 1,428 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 305.4% during the 3rd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 23,101 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,767,000 after buying an additional 17,402 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 107,582 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $22,210,000 after buying an additional 10,584 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CCM Investment Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. CCM Investment Advisers LLC now owns 49,248 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,163,000 after buying an additional 2,790 shares during the last quarter. 87.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ZBRA. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Zebra Technologies from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $203.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Zebra Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $250.00 to $262.00 in a research report on Friday, February 14th. BidaskClub raised shares of Zebra Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Imperial Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Zebra Technologies from $245.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Zebra Technologies from $275.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $241.14.

Zebra Technologies stock opened at $179.38 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $220.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $228.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.99 and a beta of 1.71. Zebra Technologies has a 52-week low of $150.06 and a 52-week high of $260.40.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The industrial products company reported $3.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.65 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 40.21%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.10 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Zebra Technologies will post 13.25 earnings per share for the current year.

About Zebra Technologies

Zebra (NASDAQ: ZBRA) empowers the front line of business in retail/ecommerce, manufacturing, transportation and logistics, healthcare and other industries to achieve a performance edge. With more than 10,000 partners across 100 countries, they deliver industry-tailored, end-to-end solutions that intelligently connect people, assets and data to help our customers make business-critical decisions. Their market-leading solutions elevate the shopping experience, track and manage inventory as well as improve supply chain efficiency and patient care.

