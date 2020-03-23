Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Sells 16,408 Shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) by 47.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,348 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 16,408 shares during the quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC’s holdings in Cintas were worth $4,937,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CTAS. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co bought a new stake in Cintas during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,063,000. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Cintas by 22.1% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 58,228 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $15,611,000 after purchasing an additional 10,558 shares during the period. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cintas by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,168 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $843,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd lifted its position in shares of Cintas by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 5,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,528,000 after purchasing an additional 667 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cintas in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,050,000. 65.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cintas alerts:

CTAS opened at $175.09 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $273.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $267.22. Cintas Co. has a 1-year low of $160.39 and a 1-year high of $304.81. The company has a market cap of $18.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.87, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.96.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 19th. The business services provider reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.14. Cintas had a net margin of 13.19% and a return on equity of 30.73%. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.84 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cintas Co. will post 8.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Cintas from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Cintas from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $175.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Cintas in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $308.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Cintas from $283.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Cintas from $275.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $260.55.

Cintas Profile

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services and First Aid and Safety Services segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, and carpet and tile cleaning services, as well as sells uniforms directly.

Further Reading: What is the Current Ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS).

Receive News & Ratings for Cintas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cintas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.