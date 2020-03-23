Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Sells 2,378 Shares of ABIOMED, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC decreased its position in shares of ABIOMED, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) by 7.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 31,040 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 2,378 shares during the quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC owned about 0.07% of ABIOMED worth $5,295,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of ABIOMED by 287.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 30,927 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $8,833,000 after buying an additional 22,940 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in ABIOMED by 36.8% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,776 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $494,000 after purchasing an additional 747 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd grew its position in ABIOMED by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 3,880 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $690,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in ABIOMED by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,981,238 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $352,442,000 after purchasing an additional 93,165 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in ABIOMED in the 3rd quarter valued at $564,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.17% of the company’s stock.

ABMD has been the subject of several research reports. ValuEngine raised shares of ABIOMED from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of ABIOMED from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $198.00 to $165.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. BidaskClub raised shares of ABIOMED from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, BTIG Research began coverage on shares of ABIOMED in a report on Thursday, February 6th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. ABIOMED presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $264.00.

ABMD opened at $130.51 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $162.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $179.34. ABIOMED, Inc. has a 1 year low of $130.01 and a 1 year high of $348.27.

ABIOMED (NASDAQ:ABMD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $221.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $226.92 million. ABIOMED had a net margin of 29.14% and a return on equity of 19.53%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.97 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that ABIOMED, Inc. will post 4.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About ABIOMED

ABIOMED, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It also provides continuum of care to heart failure patients. The company offers Impella 2.5 catheter, a percutaneous micro heart pump with integrated motor and sensors for use in interventional cardiology; and Impella CP, a device used by interventional cardiologists to support patients in the cath lab and cardiac surgeons in the heart surgery suite.

