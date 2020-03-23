Lululemon Athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) Shares Sold by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. reduced its position in Lululemon Athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) by 8.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 432,363 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 38,738 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.33% of Lululemon Athletica worth $100,166,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Covenant Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the 4th quarter worth $638,000. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 42.3% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 311,644 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $72,199,000 after purchasing an additional 92,641 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 20.1% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 279,256 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $64,695,000 after purchasing an additional 46,641 shares during the period. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the 4th quarter worth $3,956,000. Finally, Beck Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Beck Capital Management LLC now owns 2,315 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $536,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. 80.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Dennis J. Wilson sold 37,030 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.32, for a total transaction of $7,899,239.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $821,708.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Stuart Haselden sold 27,451 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.78, for a total transaction of $6,390,043.78. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 15,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,549,196.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 273,514 shares of company stock valued at $47,186,413 in the last ninety days. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

LULU traded up $6.66 on Monday, reaching $171.67. 91,106 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,867,439. The company’s 50 day moving average is $225.80 and its 200-day moving average is $217.16. The company has a market cap of $21.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.58, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.86. Lululemon Athletica inc. has a twelve month low of $128.85 and a twelve month high of $266.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 2.53.

A number of brokerages recently commented on LULU. Guggenheim increased their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $235.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $310.00 price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $273.00 price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Lululemon Athletica presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $237.81.

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women, men, and female youth. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits; and athletic wear for female youth.

