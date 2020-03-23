LUNA (LUNA) One Day Volume Hits $5.68 Million

LUNA (CURRENCY:LUNA) traded down 0.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on March 23rd. LUNA has a market capitalization of $59.04 million and $5.68 million worth of LUNA was traded on exchanges in the last day. One LUNA coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.21 or 0.00002364 BTC on exchanges including Bittrex, Coinone, GOPAX and GDAC. During the last week, LUNA has traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002441 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015530 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $173.04 or 0.02678053 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.11 or 0.00187415 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 32.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00033189 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0394 or 0.00000610 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00034439 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000175 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

About LUNA

LUNA’s launch date was September 10th, 2018. LUNA’s total supply is 995,859,074 coins and its circulating supply is 287,765,804 coins. The official website for LUNA is terra.money. LUNA’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. LUNA’s official message board is medium.com/terra-money.

LUNA Coin Trading

LUNA can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bitrue, GOPAX, GDAC, KuCoin, Bittrex, Coinone and Upbit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LUNA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LUNA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase LUNA using one of the exchanges listed above.

