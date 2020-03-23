Lunyr Hits Market Cap of $1.26 Million (LUN)

Lunyr (CURRENCY:LUN) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on March 23rd. One Lunyr token can now be bought for about $0.55 or 0.00008379 BTC on major exchanges including Binance, YoBit, BiteBTC and Huobi. Lunyr has a total market cap of $1.26 million and $2.30 million worth of Lunyr was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Lunyr has traded up 25.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002431 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00015322 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $174.84 or 0.02664867 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.25 or 0.00186640 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 29.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00033013 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0397 or 0.00000605 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00034118 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000175 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Lunyr launched on March 8th, 2017. Lunyr’s total supply is 2,703,356 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,297,853 tokens. Lunyr’s official website is lunyr.com. The Reddit community for Lunyr is /r/Lunyr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Lunyr’s official Twitter account is @Lunyrinc and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Lunyr can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, HitBTC, Binance, Huobi, Liqui, BiteBTC, YoBit, Bittrex, BigONE and Upbit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lunyr directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lunyr should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Lunyr using one of the exchanges listed above.

