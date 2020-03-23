Macquarie Infrastructure Corp (NYSE:MIC) Major Shareholder Sells $998,844.00 in Stock

Macquarie Infrastructure Corp (NYSE:MIC) major shareholder Group Ltd Macquarie sold 65,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.18, for a total transaction of $998,844.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

MIC stock traded up $1.27 during trading on Monday, reaching $16.45. 2,154,867 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,011,533. The company has a 50-day moving average of $39.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.93. The company has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.19 and a beta of 1.37. Macquarie Infrastructure Corp has a twelve month low of $12.50 and a twelve month high of $45.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 2.17.

Macquarie Infrastructure (NYSE:MIC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $424.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $441.50 million. Macquarie Infrastructure had a return on equity of 14.29% and a net margin of 9.03%. On average, analysts forecast that Macquarie Infrastructure Corp will post 3.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 11th. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 24.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 5th. Macquarie Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio is 85.11%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MIC. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its position in Macquarie Infrastructure by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 13,960 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $551,000 after acquiring an additional 944 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd acquired a new position in Macquarie Infrastructure in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $721,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in Macquarie Infrastructure in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $254,000. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Macquarie Infrastructure by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 120,377 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,751,000 after acquiring an additional 631 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in Macquarie Infrastructure by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 15,300 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $604,000 after acquiring an additional 1,541 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.82% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on MIC shares. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Macquarie Infrastructure to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $62.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of Macquarie Infrastructure from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Macquarie Infrastructure from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Macquarie upgraded shares of Macquarie Infrastructure from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Macquarie Infrastructure from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.29.

About Macquarie Infrastructure

Macquarie Infrastructure Corporation owns and operates a portfolio of businesses that provide services to other businesses, government agencies, and individuals. It operates through: International-Matex Tank Terminals (IMTT), Atlantic Aviation, and MIC Hawaii segments. The IMTT segment offers bulk liquid storage, handling, and other services for petroleum products, specialty chemicals, renewable fuels, and vegetable and tropical oils through a network of 19 terminals, including 17 in the United States and 2 in Canada.

