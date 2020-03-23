Macy’s (NYSE:M) Rating Lowered to Sell at Cfra

Macy’s (NYSE:M) was downgraded by stock analysts at Cfra from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on M. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Macy’s from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Guggenheim reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Macy’s in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $16.00 price target (down from $18.00) on shares of Macy’s in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. ValuEngine cut Macy’s from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Macy’s from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.15.

NYSE M traded down $1.05 on Monday, hitting $4.97. 24,335,872 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,681,452. The company has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a PE ratio of 2.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The business’s fifty day moving average is $13.39 and its 200 day moving average is $15.34. Macy’s has a 52 week low of $5.56 and a 52 week high of $26.33.

Macy’s (NYSE:M) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $8.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.32 billion. Macy’s had a net margin of 2.30% and a return on equity of 14.47%. Macy’s’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.73 EPS. Analysts predict that Macy’s will post 1.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. TI Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Macy’s during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Macy’s during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI bought a new position in shares of Macy’s in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Macy’s by 92.5% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,404 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Macy’s in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.98% of the company’s stock.

Macy's, Inc, an omnichannel retail organization, operates stores, Websites, and mobile applications. The company sells a range of merchandise, including apparel and accessories for men, women, and children; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods. As of April 1, 2019, it operated approximately 680 department stores under the Macy's and Bloomingdale's names; and 190 specialty stores, such as Bloomingdale's The Outlet, Bluemercury, Macy's Backstage, and STORY in 43 states, the District of Columbia, Guam, and Puerto Rico.

