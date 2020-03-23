Maecenas (ART) Achieves Market Capitalization of $804,493.62

Maecenas (CURRENCY:ART) traded down 11.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 23rd. During the last week, Maecenas has traded 17.6% higher against the dollar. Maecenas has a market cap of $804,493.62 and $596.00 worth of Maecenas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Maecenas token can now be bought for approximately $0.0136 or 0.00000206 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC and IDEX.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Maecenas Profile

Maecenas launched on September 7th, 2017. Maecenas’ total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 59,362,990 tokens. Maecenas’ official website is www.maecenas.co. The official message board for Maecenas is medium.com/maecenas. Maecenas’ official Twitter account is @maecenasart and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Maecenas is /r/MaecenasART and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Maecenas

Maecenas can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maecenas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Maecenas should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Maecenas using one of the exchanges listed above.

