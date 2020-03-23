Magnum (MGM) Market Capitalization Achieves $742.00

Magnum (CURRENCY:MGM) traded 1.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on March 23rd. Over the last seven days, Magnum has traded 19.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Magnum has a market cap of $742.00 and $210.00 worth of Magnum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Magnum coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Magnum alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002438 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015502 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $173.11 or 0.02670589 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.14 or 0.00187319 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 29.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00033165 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0395 or 0.00000609 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00034131 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000175 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Magnum Coin Profile

Magnum’s total supply is 254,497,751 coins and its circulating supply is 4,497,751 coins. Magnum’s official website is www.mgmcoin.org.

Magnum Coin Trading

Magnum can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Magnum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Magnum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Magnum using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Magnum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Magnum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.