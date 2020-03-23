Maincoin 24 Hour Volume Hits $1,979.00 (MNC)

Maincoin (CURRENCY:MNC) traded 9.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 23rd. In the last week, Maincoin has traded up 18% against the US dollar. One Maincoin token can currently be bought for $0.0011 or 0.00000016 BTC on major exchanges including Livecoin, Sistemkoin, Mercatox and BTC-Alpha. Maincoin has a total market cap of $313,398.74 and approximately $1,979.00 worth of Maincoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.35 or 0.00051131 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 14.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0413 or 0.00000631 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $267.78 or 0.04092245 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.34 or 0.00066362 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.47 or 0.00037752 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00006148 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00015159 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00012888 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003580 BTC.

Maincoin Profile

MNC is a token. It was first traded on November 1st, 2018. Maincoin’s total supply is 374,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 297,165,258 tokens. Maincoin’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Maincoin is maincoin.money. The Reddit community for Maincoin is /r/MainCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Maincoin

Maincoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: P2PB2B, Mercatox, Livecoin, BTC-Alpha and Sistemkoin. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maincoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Maincoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Maincoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

