Marcus (NYSE:MCS) Downgraded by Benchmark

Marcus (NYSE:MCS) was downgraded by research analysts at Benchmark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of Marcus from $36.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. ValuEngine cut shares of Marcus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. TheStreet cut shares of Marcus from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Barrington Research decreased their price target on shares of Marcus from $44.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Marcus presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.75.

Shares of NYSE:MCS traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $10.63. 360,201 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 268,182. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market cap of $331.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.58. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.43. Marcus has a 1 year low of $6.95 and a 1 year high of $41.81.

Marcus (NYSE:MCS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $206.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $198.71 million. Marcus had a net margin of 5.12% and a return on equity of 8.16%. On average, research analysts forecast that Marcus will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Marcus news, VP Thomas F. Kissinger purchased 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $25.78 per share, with a total value of $38,670.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 88,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,290,114.74. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 29.04% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Marcus by 426.7% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 39,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,471,000 after purchasing an additional 32,192 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Marcus by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 628,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,259,000 after acquiring an additional 11,154 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new stake in Marcus during the 4th quarter worth $11,101,000. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Marcus by 1.2% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 34,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,290,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in Marcus by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 362,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,529,000 after purchasing an additional 38,099 shares during the period. 67.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Marcus Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates movie theatres, and hotels and resorts in the United States. As of March 12, 2019, it owned or operated 1,098 screens at 90 locations in 17 states; and owned and managed 21 hotels, resorts, and other properties in nine states. The company also operates a family entertainment center under the Funset Boulevard name in Appleton, Wisconsin, as well as owns and operates a retail outlet under the name of Ronnie's Plaza.

