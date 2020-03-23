Mark Jeffery Penn Acquires 25,000 Shares of MDC Partners Inc (NASDAQ:MDCA) Stock

MDC Partners Inc (NASDAQ:MDCA) CEO Mark Jeffery Penn purchased 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.38 per share, for a total transaction of $34,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of MDCA traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $1.19. 283,538 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 152,742. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.55. MDC Partners Inc has a 52 week low of $1.02 and a 52 week high of $3.44. The company has a market cap of $73.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.76 and a beta of 0.23.

MDC Partners (NASDAQ:MDCA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The business services provider reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $381.98 million for the quarter.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDCA. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in MDC Partners by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 189,548 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $526,000 after acquiring an additional 6,696 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in MDC Partners in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in MDC Partners by 559.5% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,109 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 12,818 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in MDC Partners by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 937,385 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,643,000 after buying an additional 14,213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in MDC Partners by 32.7% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 73,692 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 18,179 shares in the last quarter. 65.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of MDC Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th.

MDC Partners Company Profile

MDC Partners Inc provides marketing, advertising, activation, communications, and strategic consulting solutions worldwide. It offers a range of customized services, including global advertising and marketing services; media buying, planning, and optimization; interactive and mobile marketing; direct marketing; database and customer relationship management; sales promotion; corporate communications; market research; data analytics and insights; corporate identity, design, and branding services; social media communications; product and service innovation; e-commerce management; and technology services.

