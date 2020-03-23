Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC Cuts Stock Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC cut its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 38.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,522 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,896 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson comprises 3.3% of Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $5,182,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,033,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. DE Burlo Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. DE Burlo Group Inc. now owns 1,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Verus Financial Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Verus Financial Partners Inc. now owns 4,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $639,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Aries Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 27,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,025,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 5,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $846,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

Shares of Johnson & Johnson stock traded down $8.75 during trading on Monday, hitting $111.14. The stock had a trading volume of 20,802,768 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,947,357. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $143.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $138.60. The company has a market capitalization of $316.07 billion, a PE ratio of 16.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Johnson & Johnson has a 1 year low of $109.16 and a 1 year high of $154.50.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $20.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.83 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 22.18% and a return on equity of 39.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.97 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 25th were issued a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 24th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.78%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on JNJ. Barclays raised shares of Johnson & Johnson from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $173.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $147.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $170.00 to $159.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $163.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $168.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $162.33.

In other Johnson & Johnson news, Director William D. Perez bought 500 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $127.69 per share, for a total transaction of $63,845.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 16,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,046,870.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Michael E. Sneed sold 58,128 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.39, for a total transaction of $8,683,741.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 107,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,061,068.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

Read More: Net Asset Value

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.