Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC Has $1.06 Million Position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC boosted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 17.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,694 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,721 shares during the quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $1,064,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter valued at about $59,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, Permanens Capital L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter valued at about $66,000. 75.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, EVP Julie L. Gerberding sold 102,073 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.34, for a total transaction of $9,119,201.82. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 106,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,478,884.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:MRK traded down $4.96 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $66.40. The company had a trading volume of 17,527,523 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,476,552. The firm has a market capitalization of $180.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.43, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.69. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.20. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $65.25 and a 12-month high of $92.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.01. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 49.41% and a net margin of 21.01%. The company had revenue of $11.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.04 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.72 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.67%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.01%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $92.00 price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. ValuEngine upgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 29th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $99.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $93.00 target price on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.13.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

